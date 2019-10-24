THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE! Comes to Aronoff Center

"COME ON DOWN" to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall for The Price is Right Live stage show on Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 PM. Due to popular demand, a 4:00 PM show has been added to the March 21 date. This much-anticipated event, full of the TV show's excitement and fun, is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's 2019-20 Season.

Tickets to the added 4:00 PM show go on sale Friday, October 25 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Tickets to the 8:00 PM show are currently on sale.

The Price is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!

Showing to near sold-out audiences for more than ten years, The Price is Right Live has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right is the longest-running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, and in-person.

The Price is Right is produced by Fremantle and licensed by Fremantle.

*No Purchase Necessary to register for chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. To enter the theater to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required.

For more information, visit www.priceisrightlive.com.





