THE NOTEBOOK Will Play the Aronoff Center This October

Single tickets for THE NOTEBOOK, the new Broadway musical based on the best-selling novel that inspired the hit film, will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. ET. The production will play the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati from October 14 to 26, 2025, as part of the First Financial Bank Broadway in Cincinnati Presented by TriHealth.

Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), The Notebook tells the deeply moving love story of Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds who share a lifetime of connection despite the obstacles that try to pull them apart. The musical features music and lyrics by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Tony Award nominee Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us, The Cake).

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic love story found in The Notebook to audiences across America,” said producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch. “People fell in love with this story first as a novel, then as a much revered film. And now they will be able to experience the heartfelt story of Allie and Noah live on stage, set to a moving and unforgettable score.”

Following a critically acclaimed world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2022, The Notebook made its Broadway debut at the Schoenfeld Theatre in March 2024 and ran through December 2024. The production was recently nominated for three 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical and lead acting nods. It also received multiple Drama League, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.

The Broadway production features choreography by Katie Spelman, scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. Music supervision is by Carmel Dean, who also collaborated with Michaelson on arrangements and with John Clancy on orchestrations. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The Notebook will play the Aronoff Center October 14–26, 2025. Performance times are Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $48 and will be available at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at 513.621.ARTS, or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office. For group sales of 10 or more, contact 513.369.4363. Performance schedule, prices, and cast are subject to change. For more information, visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.