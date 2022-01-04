MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. to be Presented by The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 21-22 MainStage Season will continue with Roald Dahl'S MATILDA tHE MUSICAL JR. at the Taft Theatre February 5-14, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati asks audiences to join with them in providing the safest space possible for patrons big and small, cast, crew, volunteers, and staff. The following protocol will be in place for their 21-22 MainStage season:

Masks are required for ALL ticketholders age 2+, regardless of vaccination status. All patrons ages 12+ must provide proof of *full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result administered within 72 hours of show start time. A negative rapid antigen test administered within 24 hours or proof of natural immunity via antibodies will also be accepted -- that test would need to have occurred within six months from the date of the show you are attending. Self-reported negative test results that are not from a test provider, a laboratory, or a health care provider cannot be accepted. This rule applies to teachers and chaperones during their daytime school performances as well as at all public shows. To enter the theater, please bring a **photo ID and one of the following:

Original vaccine card or test result

Photograph or copy of vaccine card or test result

Photograph of vaccine card or test result stored on your electronic device

*Fully vaccinated means the performance you attend is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose.

**Please note: photo IDs are not required for children.

Guests who need a reasonable mask accommodation for medical reasons must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theater regardless of vaccination status. A negative rapid antigen test administered within 24 hours will also be accepted.

If you are experiencing symptoms (i.e., fever, chills, cough), please stay home and do not attend the event. Contact the Box Office at 513-569-8080 x10 to discuss your ticket options. Read about their refund policy here. Their public performance seating will not be socially distanced. Please contact the TCT Box Office with any questions at 513-569-8080 x10 or email them at tickets@tctcincinnati.com. School show capacities will be limited, and school groups will be separated from one another to the best of their ability during daytime school performances. No concessions will be sold during any performance. No food or drinks will be allowed in the theater. No merchandise will be sold during any performance. Autographs for subscribers and Crown Club members after public performances have been postponed indefinitely. Protect yourself and others. Thank you!

Broadway's biggest little hero, Matilda, is an extraordinary little girl with a vivid imagination. Unloved by her cruel parents, Matilda is armed with astonishing wit, intelligence, and mysterious powers. At school, she catches the eye of her sweet schoolteacher, Miss Honey, but also the mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who loves to think of clever ways to punish children. Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other and together they dare to take a stand against Miss Trunchbull to change their destiny.

Book by Dennis Kelly. Music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Directed by Nate Bertone. Choreographed by Roderick Justice. Assistant Directed by Maddie Burgoon Jones.

Ideal for ages 4+.

Showtimes for Roald Dahl'S MATILDA tHE MUSICAL JR. include:

Saturday, February 5 at 2pm

Saturday, February 5 at 5pm

Sunday, February 6 at 2pm

Friday, February 11 at 7pm

Saturday, February 12 at 11am

Saturday, February 12 at 2pm

Sunday, February 13 at 2pm

All The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR., are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, at 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10. Visit thechildrenstheatre.com for tickets.

School performances of Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. will be held February 8-11 and 14, 2022, during the daytime hours.

The sensory-friendly performance of Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. on February 9 at 1 PM is intended for individuals on the autism spectrum, as well as children (and adults) with other special needs who may benefit. To create a sensory-friendly performance, the show is performed in a welcoming, supportive environment for those with sensory challenges. Slight adjustments to lighting and sound are made and effects such as fog, strobes, and lights that extend into the audience are minimalized. A downloadable Social Narrative (in Word format) is made available on the TCT website one week before the performance. At the theater, TCT provides an area staffed by specialists in the field where patrons can take a break from the performance if necessary, and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has trained staff on hand.

For details about how to purchase tickets to TCT's School or Sensory-Friendly performances, visit https://thechildrenstheatre.com/shows/roald-dahls-matilda-the-musical/.

Flex Pass Packages and 22-23 Season Subscriptions

Flex Pass packages for the TCT 21-22 MainStage Season are available now at thechildrenstheatre.com. Regular subscriptions for our next 22-23 MainStage Season are on sale now and start at just $43. All subscriptions and single tickets remain refundable during the pandemic if you are unable to attend due to COVID-19. Find out more about subscribing at https://thechildrenstheatre.com/subscribe/.

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. is made possible by the generosity of Production Sponsors Chemed and The Summit Hotel as well as Dress Run Sponsor TriHealth and Season Sponsors, ArtsWave, Ohio Arts Council, The Patricia A. Corbett Trust, The Charles H. Dater Foundation, H.B., E. W. and F.R. Luther Charitable Foundation, Fifth Third Bank and Narley L. Haley, Co-Trustees. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by ArtsWave and the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Free preview nights of this production are made possible by American Rescue Plan funds from the City of Cincinnati, administered through ArtsWave.

CAST (In Alphabetical Order)

Rudolpho/Escapologist /Ensemble - Christian Arias

Sergei/Ensemble - David Armondo

Michael Wormwood - Evan Blust

Hortensia - Sophie Caton

Amanda - Brinley Culver

Bruce - Issiah Current

Matilda - Celia D'Ascenzo

Erica - Marlo D'Ascenzo

Little Kid - Mia D'Ascenzo

Alice - Ryleigh Doss

Ensemble - Lauren Everett

Ensemble - Ian Timothy Forsgren

Mr. Wormwood - Douglas Fries

Ensemble - Nick Godfrey

Miss Honey - Tommi Harsch

Ensemble - Kali Marsh

Ensemble - Ashley Morton

Prudence -Sarina Patel

Miss Trunchbull - Spring Starr Pillow

Ensemble - Caroline Rakestraw

Tommy - Kip Richardson

Ensemble - Chelsea Russell

Ensemble - Avery Sherman

Ensemble - Thomas Les Smith

Nigel - Kavan Vadivelu

Lavender - Keya Vadivelu

Mrs. Phelps - Angela Powell Walker

Mrs. Wormwood - Michelle Wells

Understudies: For Mr. Wormwood - CHRISTIAN ARIAS; for Miss Honey - LAUREN EVERETT; for Michael, Sergei, Rudolpho, and Escapologist - IAN TIMOTHY FORSGREN; for Miss Trunchbull - NICK GODFREY; for Mrs. Wormwood - KALI MARSH; for Mrs. Phelps and Cook -Ashley Morton; for Acrobat - AVERY SHERMAN.