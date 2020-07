High School Student Opens Dance Studio in Ohio

High school student Kenzie Buchanan recently opened her own dance studio, Studio 301, in Ohio!

The grand opening is July 25 from 12:00PM-4:30PM.

Competitive Dance Informational Meeting and Placements

July 25 @ 5:00 PM

If you are interested in learning more, come to the meeting! Attending the meeting does not mean that you are required to compete! Come find out what it's all about!

Learn more about the studio, classes, tuition, and more at https://studio301dance.com/.

Hear Kenzie talk about opening the studio in a video from WSAZ here.

2020 Fall Schedule

Monday

5:00-6:00 - Beginner Baton w/ Miss Holli

6:00-7:30 - Intermediate Ballet w/ Miss Kenzie

7:30-8:45 - Contemporary/Lyrical w/ Miss Kenzie

Tuesday

4:15-5:00 - Mommy and Me (Ages 18 mo -3) w/ Miss Kenzie

5:00-6:30 - Advanced Ballet w/ Miss Melissa

6:30-7:30 - Pointe w/ Miss Melissa

7:30-9:00 - "Big Kid" (Adult) Ballet w/ Miss Kenzie

Wednesday

5:00-6:00 - Beginner Ballet w/ Miss Kenzie

6:00-7:15 - Intermediate/Advanced Acrobatics w/ Miss Kenzie

7:15-8:45 - Intermediate/Advanced Jazz w/ Miss Olivia

Thursday

5:00-6:00 - Beginner Acrobatics w/ Miss Kenzie

6:00-7:15 - Beginner Jazz w/ Miss Kenzie

Saturday

8:30-9:30 - Morning Stretch (Adult & Teen) w/ Miss Selena

9:30-10:30 - Imagination Movers

10:30-11:30 - Beginner Tap w/ Miss Kenzie

11:30-1:00 - Tiny Tappers & Tumblers w/ Miss Kenzie

2:00-3:00 - Adult Hip Hop w/ Miss Kenzie

