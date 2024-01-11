FUNNY GIRL, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and More Set For the 2024/25 Broadway in Cincinnati Season

Learn more about the lineup and find out how to get tickets here!
Broadway in Cincinnati has announced its season lineup of shows including the 2023 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, alongside new hit musicals & JULIET and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, the glitzy and glamorous revival of FUNNY GIRL, and returning favorites LES MISÉRABLES and MAMMA MIA!. These shows will be joined by one-week engagements of LIFE OF PI and COME FROM AWAY, as well as a special engagement of a holiday classic, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL.
MAMMA MIA!
September 3 – 15, 2024
FUNNY GIRL
November 19 – December 1, 2024
HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS^
December 10 – 15, 2024
LES MISÉRABLES
January 7 – 19, 2025
LIFE OF PI*
February 4 – 9, 2025
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
February 18 – March 2, 2025
COME FROM AWAY**
March 18 – 23, 2025
& JULIET
April 8 - 20, 2025
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
May 6 – 18, 2025
^Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is a special engagement not included in a season subscription
*Week One Season Subscribers will automatically be seated into LIFE OF PI.
**Week Two Season Subscribers will automatically be seated into COME FROM AWAY.
Season tickets for the 24/25 Broadway in Cincinnati Season presented by TriHealth will go on sale Thursday, January 11 online, by phone, and in-person at 11:00am. There will be three convenient ways to purchase season tickets:
1. Select your seats in person at the Aronoff Center ticket office, downtown at 650 Walnut Street, Monday – Friday, 10:00am - 5:00pm
2. Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at BroadwayinCincinnati.com
3. Call the toll-free Broadway in Cincinnati Season Ticket Hotline at 800.294.1816. The Hotline hours are Monday – Friday, 10:00am – 5:00pm, closed Saturday and Sunday.
Prices for the seven-show season subscription range between $266.00 and $885.00 depending on seat location.
Order by February 15 and make six easy monthly payments. (Offer only available using a credit card.)
• Free online ticket exchanges.
• Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to series shows and any season specials.
• Lost ticket insurance and replacement service.
• Same premium seat location for all two-week season shows.
• Priority renewal for future seasons.
In addition to all the regular season ticket holder benefits, special Patron Club season tickets (available with an annual membership fee of $120) guarantee seating in the front orchestra or first three rows of the loge and include extended benefits such as complimentary drink vouchers and recognition in the PLAYBILL program.
For Broadway fans on a budget, the “Cloud Club” offers our seven-show package with complete subscription benefits starting at $266 for all performances.
Broadway in Cincinnati shows typically run for two weeks at the Aronoff Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 1pm & 6:30pm. (All times subject to change.) An audio-described performance for the visually impaired and an American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf are available. Anyone requiring either of these services or accommodations for the physically challenged may should request so when purchasing season tickets. Guests interested in learning more about age appropriateness and content of shows can visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com/FamilyGuide.
Group sales information is now available for all shows. Reservations for all shows may be made by calling Group Sales Manager Peggy Hughes, at 513.369.4363 or email at Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.
For more information visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.
Single ticket on-sale dates for individual shows will be announced at a later date.
