CCM Launches Joint Virtual Showcase for Musical Theater and Acting Students

The Musical Theater and Acting departments at The University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music, will host an exclusive online senior showcase for their thirty-five graduating seniors on April 12 after canceling their New York showcase for the second consecutive year due to COVID restrictions. Having curated the first senior showcase performance of its kind to New York agents and casting directors in 1993, and the first to move the entire platform for a digital experience for last year's 2020 graduating class, this year's showcase is expanded to include more than 50 musical numbers and scenes shot in nearly 30 different locations, celebrating the breadth of talent cultivated by the prestigious programs.

While last year's showcase yielded 100% of graduates to sign with agents or be offered professional opportunities, the students filmed their submission just hours before the University was forced to close their doors pending the local shelter-in-place order. This year, the University faculty, committed to providing graduates with a much-needed introduction to the influential industry networks, has had an entire year to plan and coordinate, realizing a seamless and robust platform for agents to acquaint themselves with the new crop of talent while adhering to all COVID safety guidelines. With the help of Artistic Consultants Justin Bohon (CCM MT Alum), Telsey Casting Rachel Hoffman, and Broadway Alum, Asmeret Ghebremichael, the showcase experience is complete with footage of solo performances, scenes, medleys and voice-over demos that are bookended by ensemble opening and closing showstoppers. Agents and casting directors will also have direct access to each performer, their headshot, resume and messaging components to schedule call backs, meetings, and ultimately, opportunity.

"CCM Musical Theater has a long history of excellence as one of the top schools in the world for Musical Theatre," explains the Chair of CCM Musical Theater, Eric Santagata. "And for decades CCM Acting has produced fine actors who work on both coasts," adds Chair of CCM Acting, D'Arcy Smith. "By combining forces for our virtual showcase, we are demonstrating the strengths of both programs and expanding the opportunities for our students," they continue. "We have continued efforts to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in our programing and training and take pride in training students who are able to create and adapt to the new challenges to help them become the successful artists we know they can be."

Through its commitment to fostering professional performing careers, CCM has helped to nurture the talents of many working artists including TONY winners Faith Prince and Karen Olivo, Broadway performers John Riddle, Ashley Brown, Shoshanna Bean, Leslie Kritzer, Christy Altomare, Betsy Wolfe, and Noah Ricketts, Film, Television, and Broadway actors Diana Maria Riva, Aaron Serotsky, Todd Almond, Lauren Ashley Carter, and Sarah Ellen Stephens, as well as producer Kevin McCollum.

Industry individuals can request access to the showcase content by contacting dezarndl@ucmail.uc.edu.

For the second year in a row, the digital showcase experience has been created by CCM alumni founded companies, Chisholm Designs and the Network.