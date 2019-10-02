Applications Are Live For The 2020 Cincinnati Fringe Festival

Know Theatre of Cincinnati invites artists of all kinds and sorts, from those hugging the banks of the Ohio River to those based overseas, to apply for the 17th Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival (May 29 - June 13, 2020).

A 14-day theatre and arts extravaganza, Cincy Fringe (as it's succinctly known) features an abundance of opportunities for independent artists in the worlds of theatre, visual art, music, film, dance, and everything between to present their work to paying audiences. And if you're Kinda WEIRD, well, don't worry...so are we!

Fringe programming features numerous categories and therefore numerous applications. For more info on applying, including this year's Frequently Asked Question document, and to view the applications, artists can head over to https://www.cincyfringe.com/apply. Some applications feature a fee ($15-60), but some are free to submit. All applications for the 2020 Cincinnati Fringe Festival are due by 11:59PM EST on Sunday, December 8th, 2019.

If artists have any questions, they can always drop a line to Cincy Fringe Producer Chris Wesselman at cincyfringe@knowtheatre.com.





