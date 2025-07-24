A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is Coming to the Aronoff Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Magical Cirque Christmas will return in 2025 for a very merry tour to more than thirty U.S. cities this holiday season. The ultimate holiday variety show will mesmerize, twist, flip, and jingle all the way to the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall for one show only on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM. Loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic, A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world’s top cirque talent and takes audiences on a dazzling, winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season with a feel-good, holiday soundtrack featuring modern versions of popular Christmas classics. The show makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, or group outing.



In A Magical Cirque Christmas, the cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists, and aerialists will push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied, and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit, and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate variety extravaganza. The festive show entertains audiences of all ages during an evening of spectacular feats, acrobatic antics, and magical performances complete with holiday hilarity and music.



The acts returning for the 2025 tour include audience favorites Jonathan Rinny (Rolla Bolla and unicycle performer), hair suspension artist and world record-holder Leila Noone, juggler Christopher Stoinev, MC and magician Mark Clearview, and acrobats Duo Metta (Laura Lebron & Joseph Gray). New additions to the cast include world record-holder for the jaw hang, Morgan Barbour, and elite contortionist Hannah Finn:



Rinny, a fourth-generation circus performer making his return to A Magical Cirque Christmas, began his career in his family’s Argentine circus at age five. Now an acclaimed Rolla Bolla and unicycle artist, he’s wowed audiences worldwide, including a “best act” nod from AGT’s Simon Cowell.

Noone, a four-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and Guinness World Record-holder, is ecstatic to return to the national tour of A Magical Cirque Christmas. She is known for her versatile performances and her role in the contemporary circus company Cirque Vida, based in Austin, TX.

Las Vegas resident Stoinev is a fifth-generation circus performer who started juggling at the age of five and hasn't stopped ever since. At eight years old, he was invited to perform at Premier Rampe, an International Circus Festival hosted in Monaco.

Clearview, an internationally acclaimed magician and mentalist, has performed for stars like Neil Patrick Harris and appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. A former Canada’s Got Talent finalist, who earned the Golden Buzzer and $25,000 cash prize, he is also a world record-holder. He now hosts NYC’s popular MAGIC, UNLOCKED.

Duo Metta’s Lebron and Gray met during acrobatic training in Costa Rica, where they built a strong bond over their mutual love for advanced acrobatics. They perform as a duo in Las Vegas and internationally, blending technical precision with artistic flair.

Barbour specializes in iron jaw, aerial ladder, and lyra. In 2024, she set the world record for “Heaviest Weight Held By Teeth Right-Side Up (387lbs).” She’s performed on five continents, in shows such as America’s Got Talent, Giffords Circus, Kazakh State Circus, and Circo de Natal do Coliseu dos Recreios.

Finn specializes in a one-of-a-kind spinning cube act. Known for rare skills like foot archery and the Marinelli Bend, she blends fluid movement with sculptural precision. With nearly two decades of experience, she has performed around the world for Harry Styles, The Roundhouse, The Box Soho, Glastonbury Festival, and more.

