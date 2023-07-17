Yu Long Performs Verdi Requiem at Hong Kong Philharmonic in September

The performance is set for 28 September.

Jul. 17, 2023

With its profound power and emotional range, Verdi’s Messa da Requiem is a vivid depiction of light and dark, heaven and hell, life and death! Join HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long, four illustrious soloists and the joint force of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus and the China National Opera House Chorus for this special one-night-only performance of a musical tour de force.

The concert runs approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes without an intermission.

Programme

VERDI Messa da Requiem



