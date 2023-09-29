The HK Phil Heads to Seoul and Daegu For Korea Tour in October

Performances are on 28 and 29 October 2023.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

The HK Phil Heads to Seoul and Daegu For Korea Tour in October

After touring Nanjing, Shanghai and Bangkok, the HK Phil heads to Korea, the fourth destination of its journey in Asia. Under the baton of Roberto González-Monjas, the HK Phil will present two concerts, along with Korean violinist Inmo Yang, in Seoul and Daegu on 28 and 29 October 2023 respectively. These concerts are made possible with the support of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Tokyo) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Inmo Yang & Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (28 October)

2023 World Orchestra Festival - Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (29 October)

Spanish conductor Roberto González-Monjas will conduct the HK Phil in both concerts. As both a conductor and a violinist, he is highly sought-after on the international scene. The concerts will open with the lively Spanish dances of Capriccio espagnol and conclude with Dvořák’s From theNew World, a symphony overflowing with melody.

Between the opening and concluding scores, the Korean super star violinist Inmo Yang, winner of the International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition and the International Violin Competition "Premio Paganini", will demonstrate his exquisite style of romanticism with his award-winning piece Sibelius’ Violin Concerto.

“Inmo Yang & Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra” and “2023 World Orchestra Festival - Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra” will be held on 28 and 29 October 2023 (Sat & Sun) at 5PM in the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall and the Daegu Concert House Grand Hall in Korea respectively. Tickets priced at KRW120,000, KRW80,000, KRW50,000 and KRW20,000 have already been sold out.

Korea Pre-Tour Concert: Sibelius Concerto with Inmo Yang (25 October)

Prior to the Korea tour, Hong Kong audiences will be able to experience the full repertoire of the upcoming concerts held in Korea, and witness the HK Phil debut of Roberto González-Monjas and violinist Inmo Yang.

“Korea Pre-Tour Concert: Sibelius Concerto with Inmo Yang” will be held on 25 October 2023 (Wed) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets uniformly priced at HK$50 as “HK Phil Jubilee Tickets” are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.




