The Phantom of the Opera will return to China this fall. The return was previously announced, but today's announcement in China Daily confirms a fall run.

Really Useful Group Business Development Director Serin Kasif confirmed the news, saying "For a show like Phantom, the decision on where we go and for how long is made very closely with our partners — we don't pretend to know what Chinese audiences want, which is why we work with producers and venues on what they want, we're in constant conversation to find what is the best fit."

The Phantom of the Opera's original Broadway run began previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988, starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton. It closed on Broadway in April 2023 after 35 years at the Majestic.

The Hal Prince-directed productions won 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Actor for Michael Crawford, and broke multiple records over the course of its long run. It is considered one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time.

The Phantom is set to soon return to NYC in a new immersive production called Masquerade.