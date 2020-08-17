Symphony Telling of the Fight Against COVID-19 Premieres in Wuhan

Chinese musicians from Beijing and Wuhan composed the four-movement symphony called "Rise from the Ashes."

A symphony telling of the fight against COVID-19 has premiered this past weekend at Qintai Concert Hall in Wuhan, CGTN reports.

"Through this symphony, we want to record this extraordinary experience, and pay tribute to the heroic city and its residents," Zhang Shouzhong, head of Wuhan Philharmonic Orchestra said.

Guan Xia, a composer and vice chairman of Chinese Musicians Association said that they "want to send a signal via this concert to the world and to all people that the heroic city of Wuhan and its residents have recovered quickly,"

