Shanghai Grand Theatre Marks 100th Day Since Shutdown With Online Performance

According to Shine.cn, Shanghai Grand Theatre will mark the 100th day since suspending performances with an online performance.

The performance will take place Saturday at 7:30pm. The one-hour show will feature opera, ballet, modern dance, drama and Chinese national music.

"The preparation work took no more than two weeks," said Zhang Xiaoding, general manager of Shanghai Grand Theater. "It's been going smoothly thanks to the active participation of the invited artists."

Due to concerns about crowd gathering, Zhang opted to not have a symphony come to perform. Instead, the troupes will pre-record their shows separately at the theater.

The performance will start with Jin Xing Dance Theater's "Black and Red." Shi Yihong will perform excerpts from "The Drunken Beauty" and "The Royal Consort of Tang." Shanghai Ballet will perform a pas de deux from "Swan Lake" as well as "Life Is a Dream." Singer Liu Lingfei will perform "This Is the Moment" from the musical "Jekyll & Hyde."

Other artists and troupes featured include the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra and Shanghai Opera House tenor Han Peng, who will perform "Nessun Dorma" from Puccini's "Turandot."

