Martin Professional Expands ELP LED Ellipsoidal Fixture Family With IP65 Variants

Today, MARTIN Professional expanded the ELP Series of LED ellipsoidal fixtures with IP65-rated variants.

The Martin ELP WW IP (Warm White) fixture provides industry-leading color rendering and brightness, while ELP CL IP (Color) delivers rich, saturated colors and class-leading output. Now, both fixtures are available in IP65-rated variants, which offer water resistance and complete dust protection while still providing the same quality of light, performance and ease of use.

Featuring optic assemblies designed in Denmark by the team behind MAC Encore, ELP IP are designed to maximize efficiency and deliver a flat field of illumination for smoother blending and mixing between fixtures. The ELP WW IP delivers 7,000 lumens of output and an industry-leading 97 CRI at 3000K-color temperature, for the truest color representation on any surface. The ELP CL IP fixture offers an impressive 6,900 lumens and a CRI of 85 in High Output mode, and 5,900 lumens and 90 CRI in High Quality mode, with a color temperature of 6,000K (open white). Both models offer flicker-free operation for consistent light output-on and off camera.

Martin ELP IP fixtures feature industry-first advances in lighting functionality, including the highly efficient gear-based Fine Focus adjustment knob and the Fast Focus feature, which allows fixtures to be focused without data, flow. ELP IP also offers 16-bit dimming with four selectable curves and 26 color presets that match industry-standard color filters. ELP IP fixtures available in black or white, can be configured from a choice of four Martin lens tubes with static beam widths, or two recently released zoom lenses. ELP IP fixtures can also be configured with a wide range of accessories, including gel frames and gobos, offering exceptional flexibility in lighting design and inventory management.

"The Martin ELP IP is the leading LED ellipsoidal fixture in its class, thanks to groundbreaking features like Fine Focus and Fast Focus, along with superior output, optics and color rendering," said Mark Buss, Product Manager, Entertainment Lighting Solutions at HARMAN Professional Solutions. "We're thrilled to raise the bar even higher with IP65-rated variants, which offer water resistance and protection from dust and other particulates."

Martin ELP WW IP and ELP CL IP LED ellipsoidal fixtures will be available through authorized resellers starting in Q4, 2020 For more information, please visit https://www.martin.com/en-US/product_families/ELP.

Related Articles Shows View More China Stories

More Hot Stories For You