Hong Kong Phil Presents YU LONG | FAURE REQUIEM Next Month

Still waters run deep. Gabriel FaurÃ© was a quiet man, and there's no anger or fury in his haunting Requiem - just some of the loveliest choral music ever written. But it can't conceal a world of heartfelt emotion. It'll make a perfect contrast to Berlioz's colourful and vivid Roman Carnival Overture, and Chen Qigang's modern masterpiece: a profoundly poetic meeting of Eastern and Western musical traditions.

The concert runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes with an intermission.

Programme

BERLIOZ Roman Carnival Overture *

CHEN Qigang Un Temps Disparu

FAURÃ‰ Requiem