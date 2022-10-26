Hong Kong Phil Presents YU LONG | FAURE REQUIEM Next Month
Performances are 4-5 November.
Still waters run deep. Gabriel FaurÃ© was a quiet man, and there's no anger or fury in his haunting Requiem - just some of the loveliest choral music ever written. But it can't conceal a world of heartfelt emotion. It'll make a perfect contrast to Berlioz's colourful and vivid Roman Carnival Overture, and Chen Qigang's modern masterpiece: a profoundly poetic meeting of Eastern and Western musical traditions.
The concert runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes with an intermission.
Programme
BERLIOZ Roman Carnival Overture *
CHEN Qigang Un Temps Disparu
FAURÃ‰ Requiem
