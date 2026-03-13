Harry Gor Gor and Joshua Tan Will Perform SWIRE FAMILY SERIES: A MAGICAL MUSICAL MEANDER

🎭 NEW! China Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for China & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) for a spectacular journey through timeless classics, guided by beloved magician Harry Gor Gor (Harry Wong) and dynamic maestro Joshua Tan. Perfect for families and children, this Magical Musical Meander brings to life great composers from the past 350 years through lighthearted storytelling and magical surprises.

On stage, Harry Gor Gor will weave spellbinding illusions set against the romance and drama of Tchaikovsky's immortal ballet, Prokofiev's tragic love story, and Debussy's charming musical picture book for his daughter, alongside glorious works by Mozart, Ravel, and Vivaldi under the baton of Joshua Tan. Audiences may even be invited to join Harry Gor Gor in magical acts during the performance.

Harry Gor Gor is a leading figure in local music education and a well-known children's television host. Blending comedy and magic, his performances delight audiences of all ages. His family-focused education programmes have been presented across the UK, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Macau. Joshua Tan, Principal Conductor of the Singapore National Youth Orchestra and Director of Asia Virtuosi, shares a seamless partnership with Harry Gor Gor. Both have appeared on the HK Phil stage many times, bringing joy and inspiration to audiences.

This concert is suitable for ages 3 or above and lasts approximately 65 minutes without an intermission. “Swire Family Series: A Magical Musical Meander” will be held on 10 April 2026 (Fri) at 7:30PM and 11 April 2026 (Sat) at 5:00PM at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Joshua Tan, conductor

Second Prize winner of the 2008 Dimitri Mitropoulos International Competition, Singaporean conductor Joshua Tan’s rise to prominence on the international scene has been marked by successful debuts in Carnegie Hall, Philharmonie Berlin, Mariinsky Hall and Bunkamura. A graduate of The Juilliard School and the Eastman School of Music, he is an awardee of numerous scholarships and awards, such as the Young Artist Award, Singapore (2011), Bruno Walter Memorial Foundation Award, NAC-Shell Scholarship, and the SSO/MOE Scholarship.

Harry Gor Gor, magician

Harry Gor Gor (Harry Wong) is well known among children and adults for his humourous personality and amazing magic. Music and magic have been part of his life since young, and with these gifts, Harry determines to use his talents to serve the community and brings joy to the public through all kinds of media. After completing his studies in music education and commercial music at the University of Liverpool, he started off his career as a musician and a teacher. He is the Fellowship of Trinity College, London on recorder (FTCL) and he holds FTCL in recorder and is a member of the European Recorder Players’ Society. He is one of the leading specialists in the local music education field. His series of music textbooks, Music Today, and his recorder methods have been widely adopted by primary schools throughout Hong Kong with significant contribution to all music students and teachers.