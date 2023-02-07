Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Phil Presents Bach's ST MATTHEW PASSION

Performances are on 3 and 4 February 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  
Hong Kong Phil Presents Bach's ST MATTHEW PASSION

Filled with emotion, a survivor of great and terrible events tells his tale. As he sings of his friend's betrayal and killing, the ancient tragedy comes startlingly alive: a great chorus becomes an angry crowd, and even the listeners become part of the unfolding tragedy. This is Bach's St Matthew Passion, and it's simply overwhelming. Jaap van Zweden assembles a world-class team of soloists to perform a masterpiece that belongs to listeners of all faiths - and none.

The concert runs approximately 3 hours with an intermission.

Please note latecomers will miss the first half of the programme, and the audience is advised to allow enough time for admission.




VOICES OF A SIREN Hong Kong Performance Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023 Photo
VOICES OF A SIREN Hong Kong Performance Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023
Award-winning solo performance about women over three generations. A mystic siren calls out from distant shores to take the audience on an astral journey of healing, forgiveness, and reconciliation. The awakening of the feminine within through monologues, dance, chanting, and live music liberates a past bondage and leads to spiritual metamorphosis.
Hong Kong Phil Presents Bachs ST MATTHEW PASSION Next Month Photo
Hong Kong Phil Presents Bach's ST MATTHEW PASSION Next Month
Filled with emotion, a survivor of great and terrible events tells his tale. As he sings of his friend’s betrayal and killing, the ancient tragedy comes startlingly alive: a great chorus becomes an angry crowd, and even the listeners become part of the unfolding tragedy.
Musicus Society Celebrates 10th Anniversary Season of Musicus Fest, Featuring 11 Concerts Photo
Musicus Society Celebrates 10th Anniversary Season of Musicus Fest, Featuring 11 Concerts Over 4 Weekends
Musicus Society celebrated their tenth anniversary season of Musicus Fest, which featured eleven concerts over four weekends from 5 to 26 November 2022, throughout the city of Hong Kong.
Bruce Liu Plays Chopin With Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Next Month Photo
Bruce Liu Plays Chopin With Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Next Month
International award-winners Bruce Liu and Wilson Ng join forces with Hong Kong’s own world-class Philharmonic, and let their spirits soar — in Chopin’s radiant Second Piano Concerto and Elgar’s epic First Symphony. 

More Hot Stories For You


VOICES OF A SIREN Hong Kong Performance Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023VOICES OF A SIREN Hong Kong Performance Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023
January 26, 2023

Award-winning solo performance about women over three generations. A mystic siren calls out from distant shores to take the audience on an astral journey of healing, forgiveness, and reconciliation. The awakening of the feminine within through monologues, dance, chanting, and live music liberates a past bondage and leads to spiritual metamorphosis.
Hong Kong Phil Presents Bach's ST MATTHEW PASSION Next MonthHong Kong Phil Presents Bach's ST MATTHEW PASSION Next Month
January 18, 2023

Filled with emotion, a survivor of great and terrible events tells his tale. As he sings of his friend’s betrayal and killing, the ancient tragedy comes startlingly alive: a great chorus becomes an angry crowd, and even the listeners become part of the unfolding tragedy.
Bruce Liu Plays Chopin With Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Next MonthBruce Liu Plays Chopin With Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Next Month
January 9, 2023

International award-winners Bruce Liu and Wilson Ng join forces with Hong Kong’s own world-class Philharmonic, and let their spirits soar — in Chopin’s radiant Second Piano Concerto and Elgar’s epic First Symphony. 
Jaap Van Zweden and Maestro Vasily Petrenko Present a Series of Programmes in Hong Kong Next YearJaap Van Zweden and Maestro Vasily Petrenko Present a Series of Programmes in Hong Kong Next Year
December 29, 2022

From January to February 2023, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will present a line-up of programmes led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden and internationally acclaimed Maestro Vasily Petrenko. Learn more about the lineup here!
Andrés Orozco-Estrada Joins HK Phil Stage to Celebrate the New YearAndrés Orozco-Estrada Joins HK Phil Stage to Celebrate the New Year
December 18, 2022

To celebrate the festive season, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will present “China Life (Overseas) Proudly Sponsors: New Year Celebration” on 30 & 31 December 2022 (Fri & Sat).
share