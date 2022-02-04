Hong Kong Dance Presents a Guided Tour of 'How Much Do You Know About the Three Kingdoms'

In the guided dance performance "How Much Do You Know in the Three Kingdoms", the dancers move their bodies, match with props and costumes, and combine with selected dance segments to transform the limited stage space and achieve infinite things. If you are curious about dance, don't miss it!



In All About The Three Kingdoms, dancers will show you the uniqueness and beauty of dances.

25-26.2.2022 (Fri Fri-Sat Sat) 7:45pm

26-27.2.2022 (Sat Sat-Sun) 3:00pm

Shatin Town Hall Auditorium

Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall

$30