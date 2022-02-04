Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Dance Presents a Guided Tour of 'How Much Do You Know About the Three Kingdoms'

The tour will run 25-27 February 2022.

Feb. 4, 2022  

In the guided dance performance "How Much Do You Know in the Three Kingdoms", the dancers move their bodies, match with props and costumes, and combine with selected dance segments to transform the limited stage space and achieve infinite things. If you are curious about dance, don't miss it!

In All About The Three Kingdoms, dancers will show you the uniqueness and beauty of dances.

25-26.2.2022 (Fri Fri-Sat Sat) 7:45pm
26-27.2.2022 (Sat Sat-Sun) 3:00pm
Shatin Town Hall Auditorium
Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall
$30


