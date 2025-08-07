HYOGO CONCERT Comes to Hong Kong Philharmonic in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman leads the HK Phil to visit Hyogo and Kawasaki of Japan and present Tchaikovsky’s spectacular First Piano Concerto with Kyohei Sorita, second prize winner at the 18th Chopin Competition.

Beginning with Festina lente, the new work by Hong Kong composer Charles Kwong, this fantastic Russian music extravaganza concludes with Tchaikovsky’s life-affirming Fifth Symphony, leaving the audience with a deep impression.

The performance is on 13 October.

Programme

Charles KWONG Festina lente (HK Phil Commission)

TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto no. 1 in B flat minor, op. 23

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony no. 5 in E minor, op. 64