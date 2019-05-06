CARMEN Playing at National Centre For The Performing Arts Next Month!

May. 6, 2019  
CARMEN Playing at National Centre For The Performing Arts Next Month!CARMEN is coming to China's National Centre for the Performing Arts on June 30, 2019.

The opera "Carmen" is a masterpiece of the French composer Bicai and one of the most familiar Western classic operas for Chinese audiences. The story is adapted from Mériemi's novel of the same name. It was originally adapted by the composer to become a opera, and later became the art of the world's art stage. It is also the world's most popular and popular work. One. The script was completed by Henry Mehach and Ludwig Harlewi. The vivid characters, the blazing emotions, and the profound and profound description of human nature make Carmen have a strong "realism" style. The rich and thematic scenes are a model of the combination of the French opera tradition and the 19th century European music creation. A large number of melodic arias have also been translated and adapted into different languages ??and widely circulated around the world.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://ticket.chncpa.org/product-1061804.html



