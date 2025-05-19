Beijing's NCPA International Theatre Festival 2025 is Underway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beijing is hosting the 2025 NCPA International Theatre Festival, a 100-day celebration of global performing arts running from April 12 to July 20, 2025. Organized by the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), the festival will feature 87 performances across 17 productions, showcasing a blend of traditional and contemporary works from both domestic and International Artists.

Festival Highlights

This year's festival, themed "Ten Seasons and Beyond," marks a decade since its inception in 2015. The program is divided into three thematic sections:

In Beijing, Behold the World: Featuring global theatrical classics and new productions by the NCPA.

Chinese Shows, Chinese Sentiments: Showcasing traditional Chinese operas such as Beijing Opera, Yue Opera, and Beijing Quju Opera.

New Space, New Trend: Presenting avant-garde works, including adaptations of films and television productions.

Notable performances include Parasite, adapted from the Oscar-winning film, and Life of Pi, based on Yann Martel's novel. The festival will also feature renowned artists like Isabelle Huppert, Pu Cunxin, and Shi Yihong.

Performances will take place at the NCPA and the Beijing Performing Arts Centre. While the festival began on April 12, numerous events are scheduled after May 19, including:

June 22–27: Returning Home on a Snowy Night, a drama starring Zhang Qiuge, Yu Shaoqun, and Chen Lisha.

Various Dates: Avant-garde productions like The Magic Hour and The Invisible Guest.

