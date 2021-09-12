BUTTERFLY LOVERS Will Be Performed at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall This Month

Music spans continents and crosses centuries, but the stories it tells, and the emotions it creates, are eternal and universal. No music-lover in Hong Kong will need any introduction to the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto featuring the acclaimed violinist Nancy Zhou.

Every concertgoer in the West knows and cherishes one of the most famous Russian works at all times - Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, orchestrated by Ravel. Under the baton of Lio Kuokman, these masterpieces will sound as fresh as new: the warm, tuneful heart of a concert filled with favourite melodies from East and West alike, played with passion, style and quite irresistible charm.

Performances take place 24 and 25 September 2021.

The concert runs approximately 1.5 hours with an intermission.

Learn more at https://www.hkphil.org/concert/national-day-concert-lio-kuokman-or-butterfly-lovers.