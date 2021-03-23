Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

/kor/ Productions' Johanna Moffitt And Emily Cox To Guest Star On IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE

For the March 26th interview, Moffitt and Cox will discuss /kor/ Productions' early works, as well as some the company's more recent success stories.

Mar. 23, 2021  
On Friday March 26, 2021 at 3 PM Central, /kor/ Productions' artistic director Johanna Moffitt and managing director Emily Cox will be the featured guests on radio's It's Showtime with Rikki Lee on 101.5 FM WHRU-LP and streaming at www.HuntleyRadio.com. The entertainment industry-focused radio show airs every Friday at 3 PM out of Chicago's Huntley township.

As a Chicago-based arts company, /kor/ Productions is dedicated to bringing the arts to new audiences in nontraditional venues. The company's original mission was focused on exposing audiences to opera but has since been expanded to include all high caliber arts including film, theater, and dance.

"kor Productions is a prime example of the kind of quality fine arts being produced in Chicago," notes host Rikki Lee Travolta who uses his radio platform to put the spotlight on new and emerging companies in addition to celebrating more established artists.

Thanks to the radio show being available via streaming and podcast, It's Showtime with Rikki Lee has gained a national following. Recent guests include Jesse Borrego of the hit television series Fame, Tony-nominated actor Adam Pascal from both the Broadway company and film adaptation of Rent, and Tony-nominated actor Robert Cuccioli who originated the title roles in Jekyll & Hyde on Broadway.

Most recently, /kor/ Productions staged a virtual production of The Pearl Fishers. The production of French composer Georges Bizet's opera featured principal artists across the nation performing live from ten separate U.S. cities. One unique aspect of the /kor/ Productions model is to offer their operas in three acts, with the 45-minute segments being presented over three consecutive nights.

"Breaking an opera down into easily digestible 45-minute sections over three nights is brilliant for exposing new audiences to the art form," praises Travolta.

/kor/ Productions was established in 2013. For the March 26th interview, Moffitt and Cox will discuss /kor/ Productions' early works, as well as some the company's more recent success stories. The company's recent production of Don Giovanni was nominated for "Best New Local Opera Production of 2020" by The Chicago Reader - very grand praise from a highly respected Chicago newspaper.

In addition to hosting It's Showtime with Rikki Lee, Travolta is a national recognized performer. In the 1990s the handsome and edgy actor showed off his comedic skills as the first special guest star in Tony n' Tina's Wedding, reviving ticket sales in the Chicago company and then branching out to boost tickets sales in productions across the country. In 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top 10 headliners for the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Most recently Travolta appeared in the feature film The Lurker opposite Scout Taylor Compton and can next be seen in the film Vampirus.

For additional information on /kor/ Productions visit www.korproductions.org.

To listen to past episodes of It's Showtime with Rikki Lee as podcasts go to:

https://huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/


