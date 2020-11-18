Writers Theatre Hosts TREVOR The Musical Reunion With Marc Bruni and Original Cast

Writers Theatre Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma announce a reunion of the original company of TREVOR the musical. The reunion will be presented in four weekly video installments on Writers Theatre's official Facebook page and YouTube Channel beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 7pm.

This past summer, Writers Theatre was excited to host a reunion of the original company of TREVOR the musical via Zoom. This cast and creative team hadn't been united since Writers Theatre's world premiere production in 2017. Writers Theatre has created four exciting videos recapping the reunion and will release them in four weekly installments via Writers Theatre's Facebook page and YouTube Channel starting Wednesday, November 18 at 7pm CST. Subscribe to Writers Theatre's YouTube Channel to receive weekly updates and notifications when these videos go live.

Reunion participants include: Michael Halberstam (Writers Theatre Artistic Director), Kathryn M. Lipuma (Writers Theatre Executive Director), Marc Bruni (Director), Dan Collins (Book/Lyrics), Julianne Wick Davis (Music), Matt Deitchman (Music Director), Josh Prince (Choreographer) and Tyrone Phillips (Assistant Director), as well as original cast members Ariana Burks (Ensemble), Declan Desmond (Pinky), Timothy Eidman (Ensemble/Dance Captain), Sophie Grimm (Mom/Mrs. Kerr), Maya Lou Hlava (Frannie), Isabel Kaegi (Ensemble), Eloise Lushina (Mary), Carly Meyer (Ensemble), Jhardon DiShon Milton (Jack), Justin O'Brien (Ensemble), Reilly Oh (Jason), Salisha Thomas (Diana Ross), Eli Tokash (Trevor), Matthew Uzarraga (Walter), Tori Whaples (Cathy), Graydon Peter Yosowitz (Trevor) and Jarrod Zimmerman (Dad/Father Joe/Others). The reunion episodes are hosted by Michael Halberstam and Salisha Thomas.

The Writers Theatre production of TREVOR was directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway), with book and lyrics by Dan Collins, music by Julianne Wick Davis, music direction by Matt Deitchman, orchestrations by Greg Pliska and choreography by Josh Prince, by special arrangement with U Rock Theatricals. TREVOR the musical ran August 9 - October 8, 2017 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

TREVOR the musical was set to open Off-Broadway at New York's Stage 42 before being postponed due to COVID-19. New dates have yet to be announced.

Based on the story that inspired the Academy Award-winning film, the charity and the national movement, TREVOR the musical is a coming-of-age story about identity, emerging sexuality and the struggles of growing up in a world that may not be ready for you. Trevor is a 13-year-old boy in 1981 whose vibrant imagination drives a turbulent journey of self-discovery. As he deals with adolescence and all that goes with it, Trevor begins to explore what it means to be himself, influenced by his friends, parents, and his musical idol.

The Trevor Project was created as a result of the Academy Award-winning film that also inspired TREVOR the musical. The Trevor Project is the nation's only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving young LGBTQ lives. www.TheTrevorProject.org.

