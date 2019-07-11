Writers Theatre Continues 2019/20 Season With A DOLL'S HOUSE

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, continues its 2019/20 Season with Henrik A Doll's House, adapted and directed by Sandra Delgado and Michael Halberstam, directed by Lavina Jadhwani. A Doll's House runs September 25 - December 15, 2019 in The Gillian Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

The cast includes: Cher Álvarez (Nora), Gregory Anderson (Dr. Rank), Amy Carle (Anne Marie), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Christine), Adam Poss (Krogstad) and Gabriel Ruiz (Torvald).

The creative team includes: Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Designer), Izumi Inaba (Costume Designer), Sarah Hughey (Lighting Designer), Thomas Dixon (Sound Designer) and Denise Yvette Serna (Assistant Director).

This celebrated drama by the playwright of WT's smash hit Hedda Gabler receives a sleek, streamlined interpretation that is unpredictable, fresh and captivating.

This focused one-act adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic reinvigorates the compelling story of the vibrant young Nora Helmer, deeply devoted to her husband Torvald. However, all is not as it appears: when Nora takes action to protect her husband, she unwittingly puts them both in jeopardy, testing the bonds of their marriage and forcing them to take stock of their relationship and ask themselves how well they truly know one another...

Directed by Lavina Jadhwani (Vietgone) and given an intensely intimate staging in the Gillian Theatre, A Doll's House draws the audience into the middle of a combustible domestic moment as husband and wife must navigate truth and deceit, and determine whether their seemingly perfect life is truly the one they thought they always wanted.

For more information, visit www.writerstheatre.org.





