World Premiere of THE LAST WIDE OPEN Returns to Chicago in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Blues Theater has announced a limited return engagement of the critically acclaimed, World Premiere Polish version of The Last Wide Open by Audrey Cefaly (book & lyrics), Matthew M. Nielson (music), and Katarzyna Müller (Polish adaptation and consultant). The production, directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with music direction by Ensemble member Michael Mahler, sold out its initial summer run and will return from October 2-26, 2024, in the studio theater at American Blues Theater’s new permanent home, 5627 N Lincoln Ave in Chicago.

Due to an outpouring of support and audience demand, the production will return for the month of October, which is Polish-American Heritage Month. Tickets are on sale at www.americanbluestheater.com or by calling (773) 654-3103.

A diner. 10PM. Chicago. What if you found your person, but the timing was off? Three times! Lina and Mikołaj’s lives intersect and parallel as three alternate realities unfold in this beautiful love story with music. This worn-out waitress and Polish immigrant dishwasher show us the mystical ways the universe conspires to bring us all together. You’ll be charmed by this quirky, heartfelt, made-for-Chicago World Premiere! If you like “Groundhog Day” and “Sliding Doors,” you won’t want to miss this must-see romantic comedy.

Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, “Our new building will be brimming with activity this fall as we welcome audiences for two productions, activating both of our theater spaces concurrently. The Last Wide Open was embraced by our longtime audiences and new friends—including a warm reception from Chicago’s Polish community. The initial run was sold out, and we are thrilled to bring it back for Polish-American Heritage Month. The Stephen King thriller Misery, directed by Artistic Affiliate Halena Kays and featuring Ensemble members Steve Key and Wandachristine, and Artistic Affiliate Cisco Lopez, starts performances September 20.”

The cast includes Ensemble members Michael Mahler (Mikołaj), Dara Cameron (Lina), and J.G. Smith (Stagehand).

The creative and Production Team is Grant Sabin* (co-scenic), Marcus Klein (co-scenic & scenic charge), Christopher Neville* (costumes), Katy Viccellio (lights), Rick Sims* (sound), Elyse Dolan* (set dressing & props), G. “Max” Maxin IV (projections), Matilda Szydagis (dialect coach), Kristi Martens (stage manager), Michael Trudeau* (technical director), Rachel West* (lighting supervisor), Lily Walls* (wardrobe supervisor), & Joe Court* (audio supervisor).

*Denotes Ensemble member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater

Comments