Wild Door Theater to Make Chicago Debut with SMOKEFALL at Theater Wit

A new voice joins Chicago’s vibrant theater scene this fall as Wild Door Theater launches its inaugural production, Smokefall, November 10 - December 21, by Noah Haidle and directed by Andrew Gallant, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Performed in the round for an intimate and immersive audience experience, Smokefall marks Wild Door Theater’s debut, signaling the company’s mission to create bold, heartfelt work that bridges theatrical imagination and emotional truth.

Blending magical realism with aching humanity, Smokefall unfolds inside a crumbling Midwestern home where three generations navigate love, loss and the passage of time. Talking fetuses debate existence, a father vanishes and an apple tree grows through the home — all in a poetic meditation on how families fracture, endure and find grace in the ordinary.

Smokefall defies easy categorization: part family drama, part philosophical meditation and part surreal dreamscape. As Violet prepares to bring twin boys into the world, unseen forces swirl around her—the past and future, birth and decay, love and loss. With scenes shifting between heartbreak and humor, Smokefall explores what it means to begin again even when everything seems to fall apart.

“What moves me most about Smokefall,” says Director Andrew Gallant, “is how each character faces the quiet unraveling of their own small corner of the world — and yet, amidst that growing darkness, they find hope, courage and strength in one another. That’s what makes this play both timely and timeless.”

The cast of Smokefall includes Isabella Isherwood (she/her, ensemble); Lucky Star (he/they, ensemble); Vilmarie Rosario (she/her, ensemble); Richard Schumacher (he/him, ensemble); Lauren Secrest (she/her, understudy); Katie Hope Noble (she/her, understudy) and Noah Moulton (he/him, understudy).

The production team is Andrew Gallant (he/him, director); Lauren Secrest (she/her, assistant director/assistant stage manager); Joshua Bennett (he/him, stage manager); Spencer Donovan (he/him, scenic designer); Saawan Tiwari (she/they, Costume Designer); Andy Cahoon (he/him, technical director); Kate Schnetzer (she/her, sound designer); Josiah Croegaert (he/him, lighting designer) and Adanna Eziri (she/her, props designer).