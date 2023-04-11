Water People Theater Announces Summer Bilingual, Musical Summer Camp, July 10- 21

Click Here (WPT) announces its WPT STUDIO Kids' All for the Planet: One Planet for All, a bilingual (English/Spanish) musical, summer creative lab for children ages 6 - 11 years old, July 10 - 21. Classes are held weekly Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Merle Reskin Garage Theater at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted Street. Each week session is $160 per child with discounted admission of $300 when students register for both weeks.

Water People Theater provides scholarships and discounted enrollment to vulnerable, socioeconomically disadvantaged, immigrant and children with special needs, more information Registration and information on scholarships and discounted enrollment are now available at Click Here.

Campers may join Water People Theater STUDIO Kids this summer as WPT continues its All for the Planet: A Planet for All cycle with the Musical Theater Creative Lab. The bilingual theater activities are designed to stimulate children's creativity, imagination, teamwork and sense of responsibility towards the community and the planet while they discover their talents in acting, singing and dancing.

"The Water People Theater STUDIO Kids' program provides a unique and unforgettable experience for children to reinforce essential human, environmental and social values while having fun and practicing both languages through the powerful and transformative force of theater," said Founder and Executive Director Rebeca Alemán. "Interested students should register today, we look forward to seeing you at WPT STUDIO Kids!"

At WPT STUDIO Kids, children embark on a thrilling journey of discovery, learning something new every day.Class time encompasses three and a half hours of interactive instruction in movement, voice, character development, writing and storytelling. Enthusiastic and experienced professional artists will help students explore and deepen their understanding of acting, music, as well as strengthen important human values.

Water People Theater STUDIO is Water People Theater's bilingual theatrical training program which is targeted toward both children and adults. This program was designed with a concept of high artistic excellence and a strong commitment to the ideals of inclusion, justice, peace and environmental care.

The WPT STUDIO have created the All for the Planet: One Planet for All cycle, which consists of a series of creative labs for children and youth. The aim in these labs is to reinforce the importance of taking care of the planet, our only home, and how everyone can be agents of change in this issue that is affecting the world so greatly.

"Climate change is a direct threat to a child's ability to survive, grow and thrive". (UNICEF (2019)). The lineup of creative labs has been designed so that children exercise one of their fundamental rights: "Participation in matters that affect them" (UNICEF, Art. 12 Children's Rights). The WPT stage is an instrument for the voices of children to be heard in a matter as cardinal as caring for the planet. Through dynamics and theatrical tools, WPT STUDIO works to strengthen human, social and environmental values, become better citizens, and create a better world.

Water People Theater was founded on September 21, 2001, the International Day of Peace.

Water People Theater is a non-profit bilingual Latino arts organization dedicated to the development of theater and performing arts committed to the promotion of human and social values. Its mission is to attract new and diverse talent to create high-quality theater that inspires a highly diverse audience to seek change and contribute decisively to equity, justice, respect and inclusion.

For 22 years, they have opened roads for human rights through the inclusive and transformative power of theater. Water People Theater believes in its power to bring people together to inspire action and facilitate harmony among diverse communities.

They are committed to subjects and content that create a sense of community and cross socioeconomic boundaries, primarily in communities of color, to access underserved individuals and communities who may not have been exposed to art.

They understand theater as space of freedom that offers the opportunity to create and consolidate the equitable meeting between diverse cultures, ethnic groups and languages

Water People Theater have verified that the theater has a huge capacity to move both the performers and the audience, create empathy with what is going on onstage and unite the spectators against injustice, pain, racism and violence.