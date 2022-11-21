Water Gap Orchestra to Make Morris Museum Debut in December

Making their debut at the Morris Museum, the Water Gap Orchestra will play Duke Ellington's The Nutcracker Suite on Sunday, December 11 at 3:00 PM. The concert will also feature the new Grinch Suite, written by WGJO director, Matt Vashlishan. Developed over the past three years, Vashlishan created a full 25-minute modern take on this pop culture classic. The new suite with include familiar arrangements such as "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" featuring saxophone, "Welcome Christmas" featuring guitar and clarinets, and "Trim Up the Tree" featuring trumpet, piano, and drums. WGJO will be joined by Pocono vocalist, Nancy Reed, as well as Edward Ellington II, Duke Ellington's grandson, who will be reading a short version of the Nutcracker story between the movements.

The Water Gap Jazz Orchestra is a full 17-piece large jazz ensemble comprised of the highest caliber professional musicians from the tri-state area. This ensemble features five saxophones, eight brass (trumpet and trombone) and a full rhythm section of guitar, piano, bass and drums. Previously known as the COTA Festival Orchestra and Phil Woods Big Band, the group was renamed and now directed by saxophonist Matt Vashlishan. Just before his passing in 2015, Grammy award-winning saxophonist Phil Woods passed the group on to Matt who has taken full responsibility of ensuring its visibility to a wide range of audiences.

Much of the material performed by this ensemble consists of original and arranged music by master composers Phil Woods, Al Cohn, Thad Jones and Dick Cone, and is further augmented by many pieces written by local musicians. It is truly a group dedicated to preserving the rich musical heritage cultivated over decades in the Pocono Mountains that has been home to so many world class musicians. For more information visit WGJO.

Tickets are $30.00, $25.00 for Museum Members, and can be purchased at: Morrismuseum.org/WGJO

Bickford Theatre Mask Policy:

The Morris Museum has adopted a dynamic mask policy for upcoming events in the Bickford Theatre. Face masks are currently optional in the CENTER and HOUSE RIGHT sections (indicated in blue) and are required in the HOUSE LEFT section (indicated in red). Face masks are currently optional for Children's Theatre performances. This policy is subject to change at any time. Please check back on our website or call the box office for our current policy before your scheduled performance date. For assistance, call the box office at 973-971-3706.

