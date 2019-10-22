Warm Up At Raue Center This Winter

Raue Center For The Arts shares a sneak peek at its 2019 - 2020 holiday season. Warm up at the theater this winter with hit tributes, holiday favorites, standup comedy and more!

"Audiences won't want to miss Raue Center's holiday traditions, from the Sing-Along 'Messiah' to the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and more," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "We will also be celebrating New Year's Eve with two exciting shows, so come ring in 2020 at the theater!"

Winter at Raue Center begins with the return of hit a capella group VoicePlay at 8 p.m. on November 22, 2019! The five singers create a night jam-packed with creative, unique twists on Christmas classics, inventive renditions of modern hits, and imaginative, hilarious theatrics using only the human voice as their palette in "Warm Up: A Holiday Special." Tickets start at $20.

The holiday season heats up with an all-star tribute to progressive rock! Prognosis rocks Raue Center with the music of the artists that made the genre famous, including Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Genesis, YES, Emerson, Lake, & Palmer, Jethro Tull and King Crimson at 8 p.m. on November 23, 2019. Tickets start at $30.

Raue Center keeps winter rockin' with the return of Heartache Tonight: A Tribute to the Eagles at 8 p.m. on November 30, 2019! With meticulous attention to detail, Heartache Tonight brings together music from all eras and incarnations of this huge rock powerhouse that produced hits for over four decades. Tickets start at $25.

The winter lineup continues with a heartwarming show that tells the story of three Christmases in the lives of America's favorite family - The Nelsons. Featuring an all new set of classic Christmas songs and Matthew and Gunnar Nelson at their very best, Raue Center celebrates Christmas with the Nelsons at 3 p.m. on December 1, 2019! Tickets start at $29.

The "Sad Clown with the Golden Voice" returns to Raue Center this winter with his heartfelt anthems and a suitcase full of Kleenex! Puddles Pity Party is not all sadness and longing. Experience a hit show peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments at 8 p.m. on December 7, 2019. Tickets start at $31.

Raue Center's exciting holiday season continues with the return of "A Swingin' Little Christmas Live in Concert"! This hit holiday special stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch and features Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with swingin' arrangements of Christmas classics and originals at 8 p.m. on December 13 & 14, 2019. Tickets start at $50.

One of the area's most meaningful holiday traditions returns to Raue Center at 4 p.m. on December 15, 2019. The community and Voices in Harmony join their voices together to perform Handel's great masterwork during Sing-Along "Messiah." The piece is presented with a 25-piece orchestra, excellent soloists and projections of beautiful calligraphy by Timothy Botts. Tickets are $20 or $15 for students and seniors.

Raue Center welcomes another beloved holiday tradition at 8 p.m. on December 17, 2019. The spirit of the season comes alive during the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's holiday pops concert, featuring beautiful orchestral renditions of traditional holiday favorites and new sounds! Tickets start at $52.

Another tradition continues this holiday season, as Raue Center and Sage Studio present "A Christmas Carol: A Holiday Pantomime" select dates from December 21 - 29, 2019! Join Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim in an interactive, fun and family-friendly take on a heartwarming holiday classic! Tickets are $20 or $6 for students 18 years and under.

Raue Center's winter lineup continues with two exciting New Year's Eve shows! First up is the return of

Steve Cochran's New Year's Eve Comedy Show at 1 p.m. on December 31, 2019. Ring in 2020 without staying out late, when some of the BEST stand-up comedians take the stage for a classic comedy show complete with music, game shows and the year in review! Tickets start at $52.

For those looking for a later New Year's Eve celebration, Raue Center rings in the New Year with a musical blast from the past! American English rounds out the year with The Beatles' "A Hard Day's Night" album followed by their "Let It Be" album at 7 p.m. on December 31, 2019. Tickets are $30.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





