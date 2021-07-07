WHY DOGS DON'T TALK to be Presented at First Folio Theatre

First Folio Theatre will present an online streaming production of WHY DOGS DON'T TALK, by Dean Monti, adapted by David Rice. Man's best friend is his dog. So it must follow, then, that a dog's best friend is...well, his human, right? What happens to the relationship when that assumption is put to the test? How good a friend is Mel to faithful hound Hubert? Why Dogs Don't Talk answers those questions and may have you looking at your own faithful companion in a different way! Why Dogs Don't Talk was filmed live in an Evanston apartment, so this is not your usual online experience. This WORLD PREMIERE comedy will be available for streaming beginning July 27 and running through August 8.



Why Dogs Don't Talk is based on the short story by Dean Monti, which originally appeared in the literary journal Ellipsis. Dean started writing at age two, but nothing really legible until age five. Since then, his work has appeared in several literary journals including The Eclectic Literary Forum, Ellipsis, and Empty Mirror. His critically-acclaimed comic novel, The Sweep of the Second Hand, was published by Penguin Random House. He is also the author of several plays and has had works staged in Chicago (by Alison C. Vesely) and elsewhere. He taught creative writing at Columbia College and College of DuPage. He completed his MFA in Creative Writing at Queens University in Charlotte and has since written five more novels and several short stories. He has also been an association journalist for 22 years and has interviewed everyone from Colin Powell and James Carville to Jerry (The Beaver) Mathers and Cyndi Lauper. He lives in Glen Ellyn with his wife Julie and their two cats.



Why Dogs Don't Talk is directed by Morgan Manasa, with original music and sound design by Christopher Kriz and video editing and production by Mike Alongi. The cast includes Landree Fleming as Hubert the dog and August Forman as the bewildered dog owner Mel.



Tickets are available on a pay-what-you-can basis. Upon purchase, customers will receive a one-time use passcode that will allow them to watch the streaming video on the date they have chosen. Tickets may be purchased at www.firstfolio.org .

First Folio Theatre will be returning to full live stage productions in October, with its usual blend of comedy, drama, and gothic suspense, including the world premieres of The Jigsaw Bride, Agatha Christie's The Secret Council, and Jane Austen's Emma. All live performances will take place at Mayslake Hall, on the grounds of the Mayslake Peabody Estate, located at 1717 31st St., off Rt. 83, in Oak Brook. Advance tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by calling the box office at 630.986.8067 or online at www.firstfolio.org .