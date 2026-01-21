WHITE ROOSTER World Premiere is Coming to Lookingglass Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lookingglass Theatre Company will present the world premiere of White Rooster, written and directed by Ensemble Member Matthew C. Yee (Lucy & Charlie’s Honeymoon). Drawing from a personal family story rooted in early 1900s China, Yee’s inventive and haunting play with music reimagines an American ghost town in a way only Lookingglass can, weaving together puppetry, movement, song, and folklore.

Single tickets to the production, which runs March 5 – April 12, 2026, start at $33 and are available for purchase now.

White Rooster is a darkly funny tale of love, loss and the strange things we inherit. After a family tragedy, Min is pulled into a world of restless spirits, old curses and mysterious traditions. Her fiancé won’t stay dead, her sister won’t stay buried and a rooster won’t be ignored. Blending spooky folklore with offbeat humor, White Rooster is a haunting tale of grief, family and the messiness of moving on.