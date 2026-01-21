WHITE ROOSTER World Premiere is Coming to Lookingglass Theatre Company

Blending spooky folklore with offbeat humor, White Rooster is a haunting tale of grief, family and the messiness of moving on.
Lookingglass Theatre Company will present the world premiere of White Rooster, written and directed by Ensemble Member Matthew C. Yee (Lucy & Charlie’s Honeymoon). Drawing from a personal family story rooted in early 1900s China, Yee’s inventive and haunting play with music reimagines an American ghost town in a way only Lookingglass can, weaving together puppetry, movement, song, and folklore.
Single tickets to the production, which runs March 5 – April 12, 2026, start at $33 and are available for purchase now.
White Rooster is a darkly funny tale of love, loss and the strange things we inherit. After a family tragedy, Min is pulled into a world of restless spirits, old curses and mysterious traditions. Her fiancé won’t stay dead, her sister won’t stay buried and a rooster won’t be ignored. Blending spooky folklore with offbeat humor, White Rooster is a haunting tale of grief, family and the messiness of moving on.
