VoicePlay Returns to Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to announce VoicePlay is returning for another original, imaginative and ridiculous a capella show! The talented group known for their appearance on season four of NBC's "The Sing-Off" presents "Warm Up: A Holiday Special" at 8 p.m. on November 22, 2019!

"We are very excited to bring VoicePlay back to Raue Center, this time with a one of a kind holiday show," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Beautiful vocal harmonies and a fresh twist on some of your festive favorites will put you in the holiday spirit," Paul continues. "Please join us for an evening of holiday joy like you've never seen."

There is a certain magic that vocal music brings to the holiday season. It's the time of year when harmony can literally fill the air and a cappella stars, VoicePlay, do just that with their nationally touring holiday performance, "Warm Up." The five singers create a night jam-packed with creative, unique twists on Christmas classics, inventive renditions of modern hits and imaginative, hilarious theatrics using only the human voice as their palette. For a holiday filled with harmony, humor, and heart don't miss VoicePlay's "Warm Up: A Holiday Special."

Based in Orlando, Florida, VoicePlay performs an incredible brand of entertainment across the country and around the world. What began quite literally as a street corner barbershop act has evolved into an internationally acclaimed touring sensation and video entertainment brand.

VoicePlay is unlike any other theatrical experience today, recreating the orchestrated sound of an entire musical production with nothing but the human voice. The group has taken the timeless sound of vocal music and turned it completely on its head.

Re-imagined as a full stage-show, amazing, humorous and vertigo-inducing harmonies pepper VoicePlay's music-without-music sound as the group ping-pongs between eras and styles, channeling the breadth of the musical landscape and lacing it with inventive and often hilarious on-stage theatrics. Fit for all ages, VoicePlay's recordings and concerts are impossible to miss hits which have to be heard to be believed.

Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





