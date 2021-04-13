Visceral Dance Opens New Center In June

After 13 years as an essential resource for Chicago's arts community, Visceral Dance Center is opening a new building that will triple its available space for dance education, community rentals and rehearsals for its acclaimed company, Visceral Dance Chicago. The 27,000-square-foot facility, overlooking the Chicago River at 3121 North Rockwell Street in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, opens in June 2021.



The Center will significantly expand opportunities for local, national and international dance students, as well as organizations seeking ADA-qualified space with energy-efficient finishes. Its six studios-twice as many as at its current location-will host Visceral's ongoing roster of more than 200 weekly youth and adult dance classes and accommodate new class offerings including Pilates, tap and yoga. The new building also will include expanded locker rooms, offices and lounge areas and the addition of a wardrobe room and a spacious lobby-all with abundant natural lighting from skylights throughout the space.



The Ann Barzel Studio and Performance Space-named for the late Chicago dance critic-will be the home for Visceral Dance Chicago rehearsals, as well as available to other arts groups. With movable seating and state-of-the-art theatrical lighting and equipment, the studio will transform into a space for performances and special events for Visceral, individual artists and arts organizations, complete with an adjacent deck overlooking the Chicago River for pre- and/or post-event receptions.

With the increased space, Visceral also is launching new programs. In addition to its existing classes, intensives, masterclasses and workshops, Visceral will introduce its Emerging Artists Program in fall 2021. Welcoming dancers ages 18-24 who are at the beginning of their professional careers, the nine-month program will offer a nurturing and immersive learning environment designed to bridge the space between training and the profession of dance. By working alongside Visceral company dancers, directors, choreographers, designers and collaborators, participants will develop individual skill through training and extensive performance opportunities.



Visceral has also established a Scholarship Fund to provide need-based scholarships that reward talent and commitment. The Fund will service both the Youth Program for aspiring dancers ages 10-17 and dancers ages 18-24 on the verge of launching their professional careers.



"For 13 years, I have followed my vision of creating a space where dancers and the community can come together." said Visceral Founder and Artistic Director Nick Pupillo. "We've become a destination attracting dancers, faculty and choreographers from all over the world. We are excited to expand and grow while staying in the neighborhood where it all began."

Visceral will host an official opening day of activities in June, with the date to be confirmed in the near future.



For more information about the Visceral Dance Center and Visceral Dance Chicago, visit visceraldance.com.