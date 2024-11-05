Video: Watch a Clip From LEROY AND LUCY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out an all new clip from the world premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu’s Leroy and Lucy at Steppenwolf Theatre Company! Check out the video here!

The company is continuing its 49th season with this bluesy and seductive play with music, directed by Awoye Timpo, playing through December 15, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell.

Tony Award-nominated ensemble member Jon Michael Hill returns following his critically acclaimed performance in Steppenwolf’s world premiere of Purpose, joined by Obie Award-winning stage actor Brittany Bradford.

Two lost souls meet at a crossroads, in the dead of night, deep in the Mississippi of it all. They laugh, they flirt, they make sweet music. Together, they conjure a familiar sound from long ago, one of wondrous deals and dangerous aspirations. In this sultry world premiere inspired by the myth of musician Robert Johnson, the Delta Blues fills the air, and every strum has the chance to change your life.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Yvonne L. Miranda (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Connor Wang (Sound Design), Jeremy Jones (Music Director & Composer), Adesola Osakalumi (Choreographer & Cultural Consultant), Arminda Thomas (Dramaturg), Maya Vinice Prentiss (Dialect & Intimacy Consultant), Marie Ramirez Downing (Voice Coach), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager).

