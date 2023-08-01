Video: Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Performances run through August 20.
An all new clip has been released from Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s 2023 production of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Watch as LeFou (Sam Linda) showers praise upon Gaston (David Sajewich), with help from the ensemble!
Watch the video below!
Performances run through August 20.
The musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, directed and choreographed by Amber Mak.
The beloved fairytale recounts the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If those lessons aren’t learned soon, the Beast and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
