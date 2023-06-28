Video: First Look at BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at the Marriott Theatre

The production will run through August 13, 2023.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

The smash hit musical celebration of the life of Buddy Holly, BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY, has arrived at the Marriott Theatre, officially opening tonight, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and closing August 13, 2023. Retelling the incredible legacy of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of rock ‘n’ roll, this celebration of life and music is directed and choreographed by Amber Mak (Paramount Theatre: The Sound of Music, Chicago Shakespeare: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) with musical direction by Matt Deitchman (Marriott Theatre: Ragtime & She Loves Me, Writer’s Theatre: Once).

Get a first look at footage below!

In just three short years, Buddy set the music world on fire and forever changed the face and sound of rock ‘n’ roll. Charting the true story of Buddy Holly’s meteoric rise in popularity from the moment in 1957 when “That’ll Be the Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later, this rocking musical features several of the decade's greatest hits, including “Peggy Sue,” “Everyday,” Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba,” The Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace”, “Oh Boy,” and many more.

“From The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen to The Rolling Stones, if you like rock then you will love BUDDY,” said director and choreographer Amber Mak. “Filled with incredible actor/musicians, this show will transport you back to the early stages of rock n’ roll when music was a uniting force. This show elevates Buddy Holly’s lasting impact and influence in rock ‘n’ roll to celebrate the vibrancy of his iconic life.”

BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY celebrates the humor, ambition, charm, and sheer talent that was Buddy Holly with Kieran McCabe (Marriott Theatre: Million Dollar Quartet; Paramount Theatre: Rock of Ages; American Blues Theater: Buddy) as “Buddy Holly,” Jed Feder (Marriott Theatre: October Sky, Mama Mia!, Hero, Spring Awakening; First National Tour: Aladdin; Off-Broadway: Trevor; Broadway in Chicago: Oslo) as “Jerry Allison,” Shaun Whitley (Marriott Theatre: Million Dollar Quartet; American Blues Theater: Buddy; Chicago Shakespeare Theater: A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as “Joe Maudlin,” with Jordan Arredondo, Melanie Brezill, Alex Goodrich, Cory Goodrich, Molly Hernandez, Ellie Kahn, Michael Kurowski, David Stobbe, Marcus Terell, Christopher Wren and understudies Teddy Gales, Lucia Padilla Katz, Nolan Robinson, Aja Singletary, and Kelan Smith.

The artistic team features Scenic Designer Jeff Kmiec, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Media Designer Tony Churchill, Co-wig Designers Miguel A. Armstrong & Katie Cordts, Properties Designer Sally Zack, Production Manager Meg Love, Stage Manager Jessica Banaszak, Assistant Stage Manager Richard Strimer, Intimacy Choreographer Katie Johannigman, Dialect Coach Susan Gosdick, and Music Supervisor Ryan T. Nelson.

  

BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices start at $55 (excluding tax and handling fees). Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to Click Here. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.




