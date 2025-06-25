Photos/Video: CIRCUS ABYSSINIA: ETHIOPIAN DREAMS at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Shakespeare Theater will present the world-famous Circus Abyssinia on Navy Pier this summer for a limited engagement beginning July 10. Check out photos and video highlights from the show!

Inspired by the story of its creators, brothers Mehari “Bibi” Tesfamariam and Binyam “Bichu” Shimellis, the tale follows Little Bibi and Little Bichu who dream of joining the circus. Throughout their journey, they are joined by a host of circus dreamers whose acts of acrobatic daring call up a world of rushing adventure that awakens the possibility of the first Ethiopian circus made by and for Ethiopian artists.

Creators Bibi and Bichu shared, “We’re beyond excited to partner with Chicago Shakespeare Theater to share the joy, energy, and magic of Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dreams with new audiences. This show is a celebration of Ethiopian culture, storytelling, and breathtaking circus artistry—an unforgettable journey filled with heart-pounding acrobatics and boundless dreams."

Circus Abyssinia has toured the globe and been hailed as “sensational entertainment” by The Times (UK) and “extraordinary, irresistible circus” by The Daily Review (UK). After leaving Ethiopia to perform at Brighton Fringe, founders Bibi and Bichu trained at the UK’s National Centre for Circus Arts, and their diverse performance credits include the Millennium Dome Celebrations, the Olivier Award-winning English National Opera production of Philip Glass’ Akhnaten, and Disney’s live-action Dumbo. They returned to Ethiopia to found a circus school for would-be circus artists just like them, and in 2017, Bibi and Bichu teamed up with artists from circus schools across Ethiopia to form Circus Abyssinia, which debuted in London at the Rose Theatre Kingston, enjoyed two sold-out seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, and shared a stage with Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Variety Performance. On their first world tour, they performed in Australia, Japan, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, and a run at the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Press opening for Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dreams at Chicago Shakespeare Theater is Friday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m. More information at chicagoshakes.com/circusabyssinia

Photo Credit: David Rubene



