VODE: Get A First Look At Marriott Theatre's With BIG FISH, The Musical

BIG FISH is the extraordinary story that reminds us why we love going to the theater – for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself!

Feb. 03, 2023  

The Marriott Theatre's 2023 season launches with the family-friendly musical adventure, BIG FISH, now on stage through March 19, 2023. Get a first look at the production.

With a book by John August and music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Andrew Lippa, BIG FISH is based on the film screenplay by August and the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace. The production is directed by Henry Godinez and choreographed by Jeff Award winner Tommy Rapley, with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson.

Twisting together two timelines, BIG FISH tells the story of charming traveling salesman Edward Bloom, who lives life to its fullest (and then some!), and his relationship with his adult son Will. In present-day Alabama, sixty-year-old Edward faces his final chapter while Will gets ready to face fatherhood himself. Returning to his teenage past, Edward spins larger-than-life stories of fairy-tale encounters with a Witch, a Giant, a Mermaid, and the love of his life, Sandra. Determined to find the truth behind Edward's tall tales, Will embarks on a journey of his own to uncover the secret his father's stories are hiding. Overflowing with heart and humor, BIG FISH is the extraordinary story that reminds us why we love going to the theater - for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself!

BIG FISH stars Broadway sensation Alexander Gemignani (Marriott Theatre debut! Broadway: West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Carousel, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd, Chicago) as "Edward Bloom," Heidi Kettenring (Over 25 shows at Marriott Theatre; Nessa in Broadway in Chicago's Wicked; National Tour: Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as "Sandra Bloom," and Michael Kurowski (Marriott Theatre: Grease; Paramount Theater: Newsies; Theater at the Center: Million Dollar Quartet) as their son "Will"; with William Daly and Archer Geye alternating performances as "Young Will/Will's Son," ensemble members Lydia Burke, Brandon Dahlquist, Lucy Godinez, Christopher Kale Jones, Emma Rosenthal, Allison Sill, Ayana Strutz, and Jonah D. Winston, and understudies Emily Ann Brooks, Andres Enriquez, Andrew Greiche, Sam Alan Johnson, Darryl D'Angelo Jones, and Jenny McPherson.

The artistic team bringing BIG FISH to enchanted life includes set designer Collette Pollard, costume designer Amanda Vander Byl, lighting designer Jesse Klug, sound designer Michael Daly, props designer Sally Zack, illusion consultant Benjamin Barnes, artistic associate Felicia P. Fields, stage manager Jessica Banaszak, assistant stage manager Richard Strimer, intimacy and fight choreographer Charlie Baker, dialect coach Eva Breneman, assistant director Lorenzo Rush, Jr. and associate director Tommy Rapley.

BIG FISH performances are Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Mr. Gemignani will not appear in performances March 4 and 5. Single ticket prices range from $59 to $64, excluding tax and handling fees. SUBSCRIPTIONS for the 2023 are now available. Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to Tickets.MarriottTheatre.com. Visit MarriottTheatre.com for more information.







Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Get a first look at the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of THE FACTOTUM at Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of THE FACTOTUM at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Get a first look at the world premiere of The Factotum at Lyric Opera of Chicago, running February 3-12, 2023.
The Den Presents THE DENS BEST on The Heath Mainstage This Month Photo
The Den Presents THE DEN'S BEST on The Heath Mainstage This Month
The Den Theatre is pleased to present The Den’s Best, a showcase of Chicago’s most talented comedians, musicians, improvisors and more on Thursday, February 9 and Thursday, February 19 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.
Northlight Theatre Extends ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN Photo
Northlight Theatre Extends ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN
Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, has announced the extension of Andy Warhol in Iran by Brent Askari, directed by BJ Jones. Five performances have been added, now running through February 26, 2023, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.           

