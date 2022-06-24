VIDEO: See Clips from CULLUD WATTAH At Victory Gardens

Victory Gardens Theater preesents the final show in its 2021/22 Mainstage Season, the regional premiere of cullud wattah, written by Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Lili-Anne Brown. cullud wattah runs June 11 - July 17, 2022 at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue.

Thanksgiving, 2016: Flint, Michigan has been without clean water for 936 days. Marion, a third-generation General Motors assembly line worker, worries over impending layoffs while struggling to fight the poison that floods her home-and her family's bodies. When her sister, Ainee, seeks restitution for lead poisoning, secrets bubble to the surface, threatening to capsize not only their family, but all of Vehicle City. Penned by Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning playwright Erika Dickerson-Despenza, cullud wattah will be staged by Victory Gardens Resident Director Lili-Anne Brown (Once On This Island, Oregon Shakespeare Festival; School Girls: Or The African Mean Girls Play, Goodman Theatre).

The cullud wattah cast includes: Demetra Dee (plum), Brianna Buckley (marion), Ireon Roach (reesee), Renée Lockett (big ma), and Sydney Charles (ainee).

The cullud wattah design team includes Sydney Lynne (Scenic), Christine Pascual (Costumes), Jessica Seals (Hair/Wigs and Make-up), Rueben Echoles (Hair/Wigs and Make-up Consultant), Jason Lynch (Lights), Trey Brazeal (Associate Lights), Willow James (Sound), Caitlin McCarthy (Props), Sammy Brown (Stage Manager), and Jojo Wallenberg (Assistant Stage Manager).

The performance is Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 3:00pm. Tickets are on sale now and available by phone at 773.871.3000 or online at www.victorygardens.org.