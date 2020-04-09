VIDEO: Otherworld Theatre Releases Footage of IMPROVISED D&D Show

Otherworld Theatre Company, Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre, is making performances both old and new available online. High quality recordings of past stage productions will be available to subscribers on Patreon, including Stupid Shakespeare Company's PickleRicickles, which ended its run early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brand new content from company members and friends of the company will be available via the company's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.

This includes comedy sketches, stand-up, dramatic readings, and pre-recorded adventures from Out on A Whim's Improvised Dungeons and Dragons every Sunday night. There are even opportunities for patrons to perform as part of the weekly Theatre of Ted Digital Open Mic.

Fans are encouraged to subscribe and follow Otherworld Theatre Company on above mentioned platforms and visit www.otherworldtheatre.org to stay up to date on new premiere dates and content.

Check out videos of Otherworld Theatre's Improvised D&D show below!





