Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Paramount Theatre's DREAMGIRLS

Dreamgirls runs now through October 16th at the Paramount Theatre

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

Paramount Theatre wants all of Chicago to meet Effie, Lorrell and Deena, three talented young Black singers in the turbulent 1960s whose rise to the top will test their friendships to the very limit. That's right, we're talking about Dreamgirls, the Tony-winning musical inspired by The Supremes that spawned an Oscar-winning movie. And where better to see a full-blown production of this seminal musical than at Aurora's beautiful Paramount Theatre, launching its 11th Broadway Series with Dreamgirls, August 31-October 16, 2022.

Get a first look at the cast in action!

Travel back with Paramount to the 1960s. The Motown sound is on the rise, and the Dreamettes are three young women trying to break their way onto the music scene. When car salesman Curtis Taylor, Jr. signs the trio to a record label, he sets in motion a series of events that will forever change their lives, for better and for worse. Join the Dreamgirls as they navigate the highs and lows of life, love and fame. And remember, all you gotta do is dream.

Christopher D. Betts will direct, and Dreamgirls marks his hometown debut. A Chicago native, Betts is a New York-based director, writer, producer, and NYU professor, who recently completed his MFA in Directing at Yale School of Drama.

Previews start August 31. Opening Night is Friday, September 9, at 8 p.m. Performances run through October 16, 2022: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and

7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (exception: No 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, August 31).

Four-play 2022-23 subscriptions including Dreamgirls and three more amazing musicals - The Sound of Music, Into the Woods and School of Rock - for new subscribers are on sale now, starting at just $56. Single tickets to Dreamgirls are $28 to $79 and go on sale Monday, July 25, at 10 a.m.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note: Dreamgirls is suggested for ages 10 and up due to adult language and relationship content.

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Paramount Theatre's DREAMGIRLS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Get A First Look At Paramount Theatre's DREAMGIRLSVIDEO: Get A First Look At Paramount Theatre's DREAMGIRLS
September 13, 2022

The Paramount Theatre launches its 11th Broadway Series with Dreamgirls, August 31-October 16, 2022. Get a first look at the cast in action!
VIDEO: Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess and More Star In A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Barrington StageVIDEO: Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess and More Star In A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Barrington Stage
August 15, 2022

Get a first look at Barrington Stage Company's new production of A Little Night Music, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. See photos from the production below!
VIDEO: See A New Trailer For THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION at 5th Avenue TheatreVIDEO: See A New Trailer For THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION at 5th Avenue Theatre
August 11, 2022

Get a first look at a new trailer for The 5th Avenue Theatre's The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation. Playing September 10 - October 2, 2022, The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, which is the first production in the 2022/23 Season and the 26th new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre. 
VIDEO: Terre Blair Hamlisch Joins Cast Of THE NUTTY PROFESSOR To Honor Marvin HamlischVIDEO: Terre Blair Hamlisch Joins Cast Of THE NUTTY PROFESSOR To Honor Marvin Hamlisch
August 9, 2022

Terre Blair Hamlisch joined the cast of The Nutty Professor on stage Saturday, August 6 at Ogunquit Playhouse to pay tribute to her late husband, Marvin Hamlisch, on the 10th anniversary of his passing. The Nutty Professor was the last stage musical that Marvin Hamlisch completed before the composer died.
VIDEO: The Cast Of THE COLOR PURPLE at Signature Theatre Sings Title SongVIDEO: The Cast Of THE COLOR PURPLE at Signature Theatre Sings Title Song
August 9, 2022

Get a first look at Signature Theatre's cast for the musical The Color Purple. The cast features Nova Y. Payton (Signature’s After Midnight, Dreamgirls) starring as Celie. Performances run August 16 – October 9, 2022.