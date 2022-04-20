VIDEO: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at Paramount Theatre Aurora

Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Rock of Ages is taking Paramount Theatre audiences back into the iconic music era of the '80s, where rock 'n' roll dreamers turn their fantasies into reality. A Hollywood love story told through the mind-blowing hits of top '80s rock bands like Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, Poison and more, Rock of Ages is a show that will have all ages singing "Here I Go Again" all the way home.

Get a first look at the production below!

Paramount Artistic Producer and New Works Director Amber Mak, known for staging Paramount's smash hit blockbusters Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz and The Little Mermaid, directs Rock of Ages. Don't miss Paramount's 10th Anniversary Broadway Series finale, a trip back to when rock was king, and every song was a hitmaker.

Previews began April 13, 2022. Press opening is Friday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Performances run through May 29 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Single tickets are $36-$79. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, or call the box office, (630) 896-6666, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.