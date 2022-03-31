Underscore Theatre Presents NOTES & LETTERS World Premiere At The Richard Christiansen Theater

Underscore Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Notes & Letters featuring book, music and lyrics by Annabelle Lee Revak, based on letters Revak's great-great grandfather sent to his family upon his immigration to Chicago from Eastern Europe.

Originally slated to open in the spring of 2020, the musical is directed by Leah Geis, with music direction by Anna Wegener and choreography by Ebrin R. Stanley.

Notes & Letters will play May 10 - 28, 2022 at the Richard Christiansen Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at victorygardens.org, by calling (773) 871-3000 or in person at The Biograph Theater Box Office, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago.

The cast includes Katy Campbell, Caitlin Dobbins, Sam Martin and Michael Mejia. Understudies include Aaron Reese Boseman, Nate Hall, Jamie Redwood and Jasmine Robertson.

Notes & Letters follows Joe's journey from war-torn Prague to Williams Piano Shop in Chicago in 1917. He quickly befriends the owner Charlie, his girlfriend Nora and composer Olivia. The foursome become inseparable - until World War I hits the U.S. Businesses, relationships and lives are put to the test. Based on a true story and set to a jazz-contemporary score, four young people struggle to make choices amid complete chaos.

Comments Underscore Artistic Director Whitney Rhodes, "We are proud and grateful to complete the development process we've been on with Notes & Letters now for over four years. Annabelle has written a charming and heartfelt story that is ultimately about friendship in times of complex outside change. While the show is set in the early 1900s, the themes are so present and alive in this moment. Its catchy score will leave you humming and the honest storytelling will leave you hopeful - which I think we all crave as we return to the theater. I'm grateful that Leah, Anna and Ebrin have all stayed with the project and am thrilled to welcome many new faces to our production team to work alongside a few of our stalwart designers. Plus, Notes & Letters had its very first workshop reading at the Richard Christiansen Theater, so this is a true full circle moment."

The production team includes Rebekah Clark (scenic design), Christina Leinicke (costume design), Benjamin Carne (lighting design), Timothy McNulty (sound design), Kathryn Healy (props design), Aaron Jamieson Roberts (dramaturg), Lauren Peters (production manager), Zachary Koptik (technical director) and Abby Teel (stage manager).