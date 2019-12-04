Tsukasa Taiko to Bring Authentic Japanese Drumming Concert to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Tsukasa Taiko brings together a multigenerational ensemble to create an authentic Japanese drumming concert at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 16, 2020.

The unmistakable sound of Taiko (Japanese drums), typically heard only at seasonal festivals and temples in Japan, is elevated to a new level on the Metropolis Stage.

Celebrating over two decades of artist directed performance, Tsukasa Taiko brings together professional contemporary and classical performers alongside enduring community members to produce one of the most authentic Taiko drumming concerts in the Midwest. The melodic depths of the taiko ensemble performance are explored by multigenerational ensemble Tsukasa Taiko, using original compositions and arrangements from a broad range of musical styles including: ozashiki (geisha chamber music), Nihonbuyou (classical Japanese Dance), ohayashi (classical/folk/theater music), and matsuri taiko (festival music).

Tsukasa Taiko in Concert will be at Metropolis on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $25. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Tsukasa Taiko in Concert is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include A Rock'n Roll Tribute...From Elvis to The Beatles! Featuring The Neverly Brothers (January 10), Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience starring Tim Piper (January 11), The Boomer Babes: Still Rockin' (January 12), Resurrection - A Journey Tribute (January 17 & 18), and 3 Redneck Tenors - Broadway Bound (January 24).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

