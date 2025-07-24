Timeline Theatre to Open 29th Season With World Premiere of Sandra Delgado’s HUNDREDS AND HUNDREDS OF STARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TimeLine Theatre Company will launch its 29th season this fall with the world premiere of Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars, a genre-defying new play written by and starring Sandra Delgado.

Directed by TimeLine Associate Artist Kimberly Senior, the production will run October 8 through November 9, 2025, at Lookingglass Theatre Company’s historic venue in the Water Tower Water Works (163 E. Pearson Street), while TimeLine’s permanent new home in Uptown nears completion.

Described as a family drama infused with magical realism, Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars follows Clara, a working mother navigating the chaos of daily life—raising her daughter, caring for her father, and supporting her ex-husband—when a citizenship application unexpectedly jeopardizes everything she’s built. As her past resurfaces, so too does a parallel journey through the multiverse, astral projection, and alternate futures, offering a cosmic layer of hope amidst escalating stakes.

“In addition to being incredibly timely, this story is deeply personal,” said TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers. “Sandra’s script is moving, provocative, funny, and deeply emotional, putting a human face on the headlines surrounding us today.”

Set in 2015, the play explores broken immigration systems and the fragility of identity and belonging through a lens that is both grounded and imaginative. Delgado, a celebrated Chicago artist, originally developed the piece through the Chicago Park District’s Theatre on the Lake: In the Works project and later presented it in Goodman Theatre’s New Stages Festival and Northeastern Illinois University’s thINKtank Series in partnership with Teatro Vista.

“I thought this play I’ve been working on for years is suddenly of the moment,” said Delgado. “People aren’t often forced into action beyond watching the news—until it becomes personal.”

More casting and design details will be announced at a later date.