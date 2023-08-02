TimeLine Theatre's PJ Powers and Juliet Hart to Return to the Stage in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Casting has been revealed for TimeLine Theatre Company’s The Lifespan of a Fact, a comedic showdown between truth and fact, set in the world of non-fiction publishing, based on true events, running November 1 – December 23, 2023.

TimeLine Company Member Mechelle Moe (she/her) has already been announced as director of the Chicago premiere of the acclaimed play by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal.

Today, TimeLine confirmed Artistic Director PJ Powers (he/him) and founding Company Member Juliet Hart (she/her) will return to the stage for The Lifespan of a Fact. Powers last appeared at TimeLine in 2015 in The Apple Family Plays, also alongside Hart, whose most recent TimeLine credits include A Disappearing Number (2017) and Oslo (2019). Both are founding Company Members, favorites with TimeLine audiences, with dozens of credits over the past 26 seasons both on stage and behind-the-scenes. Alex Benito Rodriguez (he/him), making his TimeLine debut, rounds out the play’s three-person cast. Rodriguez was Jeff Award-nominated in 2022 for Actor in a Principal Role in First Floor Theatre’s Botticelli in the Fire.

In The Lifespan of a Fact, Rodriguez plays Jim Fingal, an eager young intern at a high-profile magazine hoping to impress his demanding editor-in-chief, Emily Penrose (Hart). When assigned the job of fact-checking an essay about the city of Las Vegas by legendary writer John D’Agata (Powers), Jim discovers a huge problem: many of the essay’s details were made up. As the publication deadline looms, a battle between truth and fact ensues in a gripping and fast-paced comedy of ethics.

The Lifespan of a Fact opened on Broadway in 2018 starring Daniel Radcliffe as Jim Fingal, Bobby Cannavale as John D’Agata, and Cherry Jones as Emily Penrose. The play was praised as “a smart and engaging exploration of the nature of truth and the role of the media in society” by the Chicago Tribune, and “a tightly written and expertly crafted play that keeps the audience riveted from start to finish” by The New York Times.

The book on which the play is based, The Lifespan of a Fact, was co-authored by Jim Fingal and John D’Agata, and is a deep dive into real-life Fingal’s fact-checking of D’Agata essay “What Happens There.” The book also received critical attention from NPR, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times. It was subsequently named a “Top 10 Most Crucial Book” by Slate, a “Best Book of the Year” by The Huffington Post, and an Editor’s Choice by The New York Times Book Review.

TimeLine’s production team for The Lifespan of a Fact includes Jeffrey D. Kmiec (Scenic Designer, he/him), Kotryna Hilco (Costume Designer, she/her), Brandon Wardell (Lighting Designer, he/him), Rowan Doe (Properties Designer, they/them), Anthony Churchill (Co-Projections Designer, he/him) and Vija Lapp (Co-Projections Designer, she/her), Andrew Hansen (Sound Designer, he/him), Micah Figueroa (Violence Designer, he/him), Maren Robinson (Co-Dramaturg, she/her) and Bryar Barborka (Co-Dramaturg, they/them), and Dina Spoerl (Dramaturgical Display Designer, she/her).

“I’m absolutely thrilled to dive into the themes of this play with such an incredible ensemble and production team,” said director Mechelle Moe. “In our space and time in the world now, what is our relationship to truth and facts? How do we uphold them, champion them, question them? What is the impact to society when misinformation allows truth and facts to be compromised and manipulated to serve a purpose/agenda? And are facts, indeed, the final measure of truth? With this topical comedy, we’ll delve into all these questions, and hopefully share some laughs along the way!”

“We’re elated to bring this hilarious, poignant, and conversation-starting play to TimeLine, and I can’t wait to return to the stage in our longtime home on Wellington Avenue—a special place that’s held countless memories for more than two decades,” said Artistic Director PJ Powers. “This play calls out with a bold red pen that facts matter, while also acknowledging the sometimes-fuzzy distinction between artistic license and journalism, each with its own set of responsibilities for storytelling and/or reporting. And as people’s sources for news—and truth—become more varied, the debate between John D’Agata and Jim Fingal is sure to resonate with Chicago audiences who experience this provocative show.”

The Lifespan of a Fact will take place at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood, near the corner of Wellington and Broadway, inside the former Wellington Avenue United Church of Christ building, now Chabad East Lakeview. TimeLine is served by multiple CTA trains and buses. There are multiple paid parking options nearby, plus limited free and metered street parking. Visit Click Here for details and available discounts.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Previews are Wednesday, November 1 through Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 4 at 4 p.m.; Sunday, November 5 at 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. Press Night is Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night is Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances continue through December 23: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Exception: No 4 p.m. show Saturday, November 11, and no performances Wednesday and Thursday, November 22 and 23 (Thanksgiving). Added matinees are Tuesday, November 21 at 2 p.m., Friday, November 24 at 4 p.m., and Thursday, December 21 at 2 p.m.

DISCUSSIONS





Post-Show Discussions: A brief, informal post-show discussion hosted by a TimeLine Company Member and featuring the dramaturg and members of the production team on Wednesday, November 15; Sunday, November 19; Thursday, November 30; and Sunday, December 17.



Pre-Show Discussions: Starting one hour before the performance, a 25-minute introductory conversation hosted by a TimeLine Company Member and the dramaturg on Sunday, November 26, and Wednesday, December 6.



Company Member Discussion: A post-show discussion with the collaborative team of artists who choose TimeLine’s programming and guide the company’s mission on Sunday, December 3.



Sunday Scholars Panel Discussion: A one-hour panel discussion featuring experts on the themes and issues of the play alongside a member of the production team in a moderated discussion, following the performance on Sunday, December 10.



All discussions are free and open to the public. For details, visit timelinetheatre.com.

ACCESSIBILITY

Distanced Performance: The performance on Friday, November 17 will have a capacity cap and seating chart so that patrons can sit with additional space allocated between parties. Mask-wearing is also required at this performance.

Captioned Performances: Open-captioned performances with a text display of words and sounds heard during performances are Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9 at 4 p.m.

Audio-Described Performance: On Friday, December 15, the performance will feature narration about visual elements of the production around the dialogue, available for individual patrons via headphones.



TimeLine Theatre is accessible to people with disabilities. Two wheelchair lifts provide access from street level to the theatre space and to lower-level restrooms. Audience members using wheelchairs or who need to avoid stairs, and others with special seating or accessibility needs, should contact the TimeLine Box Office in advance to confirm arrangements.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Mask-wearing is no longer required at TimeLine performances. Exception: One scheduled Distanced Performance for each production. Anyone is welcome to attend the Distanced Performance, but due to very limited capacity, we ask that immunocompromised patrons be given the first chance to reserve.

While masking is no longer required at most performances, TimeLine supports an individual’s choice to mask and will continue to make good quality masks available upon request. Protocols are subject to change based on current public health recommendations; for the most current information, visit timelinetheatre.com/health-and-safety.