Tickets to THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Chicago to go on Sale on Monday

Broadway In Chicago has revealed that single tickets will go on sale Monday, August 11 for the highly anticipated Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on October 21 – November 2. Produced by Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations, this critically acclaimed North American tour honors the 65th anniversary of the musical’s original stage debut. Ticket prices range from $40 - $110, with a select number of premium seats available.

Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien, the smash-hit musical classic will transport the next generation of theatergoers to the hills of Austria, captivating audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music. Casting will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit www.SoundOfMusicOnTour.com .

The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY® and Academy Award®-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”



THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 60th anniversary of the Oscar®-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time, will be celebrated in 2025.