Tickets to MY FAIR LADY at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre Go On Sale January 17

Broadway In Chicago has announced that tickets for the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, will go on sale Friday, January 17. Lerner & Lowe's My Fair Lady will play Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) from March 24 - April 12, 2020.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, recently ended its long run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, Lerner & Lowe's My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Lowe's My Fair Lady was hailed by The New York Times as "Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival." New York Magazine described it as 'Enthralling," adding that "Bartlett Sher's glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking." And Entertainment Weekly raved "A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment."

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring My Fair Lady's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Tour Orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and music direction is by John Bell. The tour is produced by Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesdays at 7:30PM

Wednesdays at 2PM & 7:30PM (no 2PM performance on March 25)

Thursdays at 7:30PM

Fridays at 7:30PM

Saturdays at 2PM & 8PM

Sundays at 2PM (added 7:30PM performance on March 29)

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Lerner & Lowe's My Fair Lady will go on sale on Friday, January 17 and range in price from $27-$98 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets are available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





