Tickets to Cirque Du Soleil's OVO at Hoffman Estates Now on Sale

Cirque du Soleil will present its return to Hoffman Estates with its high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects, a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting selected insect species' unique personalities and abilities, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated into the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages. OVO was last performed in the Chicago area under the Cirque du Soleil Big Top at the United Center parking lot in 2011.

TICKET INFORMATION

OVO will be performed at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates (5333 Prairie Stone Parkway) for six performances only, February 13-16, 2025: Thursday and Friday, Feb. 13 and 14, at 7pm; Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 and 7pm; and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1 and 5pm. Starting today, tickets for OVO are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members. For free and easy subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. The general on-sale starts on June 17 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

ABOUT OVO

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance. Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in 40 different countries.

Comments